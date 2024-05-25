Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Jazz music stops at VIU, after board votes to cancel music programs

By Grant Warkentin
(Supplied by Pixabay)

One of the longest-running music diploma programs in Canada is shutting down at Vancouver Island University.

The Times-Colonist reports that the university’s board of governors narrowly voted this week to shut down the Bachelor of Music and jazz diploma programs, which have been running since 1969.

The university is dealing with a large deficit, expected to grow to $43.5 million with next year’s budget. The music building apparently needs $4 million in repairs.

The music department’s chair says music electives will still be offered but no one has yet provided a plan.

Provost Michael Quinn says it’s a difficult but necessary decision to move VIU towards financial stability.

