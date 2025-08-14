Airports in B.C. are bracing for travel disruptions after the union representing 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued 72-hour strike notice Wednesday.

The airline said it has also issued a 72-hour lockout notice.

Air Canada said it will begin winding down flights Thursday to allow an orderly shutdown as it faces a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants after midnight Eastern time Saturday.

The suspension applies to Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. Air Canada Express flights are not affected.

Vancouver International Airport said Air Canada service could be disrupted starting about 10 p.m. Pacific time Friday.

“YVR is preparing for potential travel impacts should a work stoppage take place. This includes increasing terminal staffing to best support affected passengers,” the airport said in a statement Wednesday morning.

YVR said it continues to urge both sides to reach an agreement at the table.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said the strike follows “nine months of the company delaying at the bargaining table on the fundamental issues,” including wages and unpaid work.

The airline has sought government-directed arbitration to resolve the dispute.

CUPE said it remains ready to negotiate.

Air Canada said it tabled a revised comprehensive proposal to the union Aug. 11, including a 38 per cent total compensation increase over four years.

The union said the offer “is below inflation, below market value, below minimum wage — and still leaves flight attendants unpaid for all hours of work.”

Air Canada said the strike could affect about 130,000 customers a day.

It said customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and eligible for a full refund. The airline said it has made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options, but noted other carriers are already very full due to the summer travel peak, so securing such capacity may not be immediately possible.

Air Canada said it is also implementing a flexible rebooking policy for all customers so they can change or defer travel at no additional cost.