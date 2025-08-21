Subscribe to Local News

Photograph by Engin Akyurt
Cowichan Valley Regional District
Vancouver Island communities receive $5.25 million for water upgrades

By Scott Penfold

Two Vancouver Island communities are set to benefit from significant water infrastructure improvements thanks to a combined investment of over $5.25 million from federal, provincial, and municipal partners.

In the Municipality of North Cowichan, the Crofton Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded with two new clarifiers and a sludge thickening system. These improvements will expand the plant’s capacity, maintain high compliance standards, and ensure safe, clean water for the community.

Meanwhile, the Village of Sayward will see drainage and stormwater upgrades designed to reduce flooding and improve water quality. The project includes updated stormwater pipes and biofilters to help protect homes, local waterways, and wildlife.

“Our government is proud to support these important wastewater and stormwater upgrades,” said The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors). Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, added that these projects will make communities safer and more resilient to extreme weather events.

Local leaders also highlighted the benefits. North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas emphasized the Council’s commitment to public health and environmental protection, while Sayward Mayor Mark Baker called the funding a “game-changer” for protecting homes and strengthening the village’s long-term sustainability.

The projects are funded through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which supports climate resilience, environmental protection, and sustainable community development.

