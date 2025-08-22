The Municipality of North Cowichan is rolling out a new policy to tackle housing affordability and homelessness.

The policy has been in development since 2020 and sets out a roadmap to boost affordable housing supply, protect rental units and support those who are experiencing homelessness.

The municipality says the policy also includes steps to make use of public land, offer financial and non-financial incentives and work with all levels of government and community organizations.

Mayor Rob Douglas says the problem around affordable homes is being addressed locally, but it’s still a provincial and federal issue.

“While municipalities alone can’t resolve the housing affordability crisis, we do possess tools that can make a meaningful difference over time,” he says. “This policy is about providing options for individuals and families in our community struggling to find affordable housing.”

Key measures include using municipal land for housing, providing financial incentives, protecting existing rental housing, supporting homelessness and partnering with other organizations like BC Housing.

The municipality used feedback from residents, developers and other housing advocates to craft the policy.

It builds on the goals outlined in the 2022 Official Community Plan and the findings from the 2024 Interim Housing Needs Report.