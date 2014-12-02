BC Island News
Wylie HendersonNews Director
Wylie is news director for Vancouver Island, bringing more than a decade of broadcast experience to the role. A Vancouver native, he moved to the Island in 2025 with his wife and stepdaughter after a long run on the airwaves in the Kootenays. He is committed to delivering timely, reliable and community-focused news to listeners across the region. A lifelong Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions fan, Wylie is just as comfortable breaking down a game as he is breaking down a news story. Away from the newsroom, he can often be found on the golf course, cycling or lacing up his skates for a game of hockey. For Wylie, keeping listeners informed about what matters locally is more than a job, it’s a passion.
Mike PattersonNews Director
Mike is an experience broadcast news journalist with more than four decades of experience. As a reporter he has covered a wide range of stories, from city councils to Royal visits. Mike has also been a news presenter on radio in the Okanagan, Vancouver, and several communities on Vancouver Island. He enjoys skiing at Mt. Washington and Blackcomb, and photography.
Justin BaumgardnerReporter
Justin is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan. He has worked in radio for over three years, with all of them in British Columbia. He was previously at 91.7 Coast FM in Nanaimo and also has shows on 95.7 Coast FM, and the weekend show on 89.7 Sun FM. When he is not on the air, he can be found travelling the island and enjoying everything that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.
Sage DanielsReporter
Sage is a news reporter based in Campbell River, B.C. He went to college for Radio Broadcasting in Toronto, where he worked in his college news room. When Sage isn't in his office, he's likely in the bush or playing his bass guitar. You can reach Sage at (250) 286-4997 or [email protected].
Tyler HayReporter
Tyler has been back and forth between Vancouver Island and Alberta during his career in journalism. He first joined Vista Radio in Lethbridge, Alberta after working as an editor in Ladysmith and Parksville. Now he is back on the Island to settle and is based out of Nanaimo writing about local politics. When not writing, he is busy sailing, riding motorcycles and fixing things in his shop.
Nathan MaleyReporter
Born and raised in Nanaimo, Nathan is passionate about sharing local stories with the communities where he grew up. When he’s not working, he can often be found on the court playing ball hockey, spending time with friends and family, or relaxing with a good movie.
Scott PenfoldReporter
Scott is a veteran radio broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience behind the microphone. Scott has brought his passion for music, entertainment and storytelling to listeners in major Canadian markets, including Toronto, Hamilton and Ottawa. Known for his dynamic on-air presence and strong audience connections, he continues to deliver broadcasts marked by energy, insight and authenticity.
Emily JoveskiProvincial Reporter
Emily is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria, B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto.