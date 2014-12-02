News Director

Wylie is news director for Vancouver Island, bringing more than a decade of broadcast experience to the role. A Vancouver native, he moved to the Island in 2025 with his wife and stepdaughter after a long run on the airwaves in the Kootenays. He is committed to delivering timely, reliable and community-focused news to listeners across the region. A lifelong Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions fan, Wylie is just as comfortable breaking down a game as he is breaking down a news story. Away from the newsroom, he can often be found on the golf course, cycling or lacing up his skates for a game of hockey. For Wylie, keeping listeners informed about what matters locally is more than a job, it’s a passion.