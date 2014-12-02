Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live
type here...

Special mediator appointed to resolve Cowichan Valley transit strike 

BC Transit Justin Baumgardner Justin Baumgardner -
The province has stepped in and appointed a special mediator to help resolve the transit strike and get the Cowichan Valley moving again.

Municipal News

BC Island News

BC Ferries launches new hybrid vessel at Romania shipyard 
Tyler Hay
September 5, 2025
Campbell River RCMP issues ‘ICBC text scam’ warning
Sage Daniels
September 4, 2025
Vancouver Island’s real estate market slowed in August 
Tyler Hay
September 4, 2025
Youth in custody after stabbing, car jacking in Nanaimo
Tyler Hay
September 3, 2025
Hullo Ferries workers vote in favour of strike 
Tyler Hay
September 2, 2025
BC Ferries says change needed if ships are to be built in Canada 
Tyler Hay
September 2, 2025
Older posts

Provincial News

Coquihalla Highway reopens after wildfire closure
Emily Joveski
September 5, 2025
B.C. tops list of least affordable provinces for renters
Emily Joveski
September 5, 2025
B.C. follows national trend of rising unemployment in August, losing 16,000 jobs
Emily Joveski
September 5, 2025
BCGEU deal must be ‘fair to taxpayers,’ says Premier David Eby
Emily Joveski
September 4, 2025
Temporary foreign worker program should be “cancelled or significantly reformed,” says B.C. premier
Emily Joveski
September 4, 2025
Out-of-control wildfire shuts down section of Coquihalla highway
Emily Joveski
September 4, 2025
Older posts

National News

Human remains discovered at Algonquin Park in 1980 have finally been identified
Andrew Mendler
September 4, 2025
45-year-old remains found in Algonquin Park identified
My Bancroft Now Staff
September 4, 2025
Tourism gets a boost thanks to Canada Strong Pass
Richard Coffin
September 3, 2025
Stratford’s Oscar-nominated Graham Greene left a mark on the entertainment industry
Paul Cluff
September 2, 2025
Design of Canadian Peace Museum underway in Bancroft
Julia DeJong
August 22, 2025
Back in the saddle: Pierre Poilievre set for House of Commons return after Alberta by-election victory
Galen Hartviksen
August 18, 2025
Older posts

Latest News

Editor's Picks

Cowichan SAR and local brewery team up to raise money for new search and rescue facility

Community Mike Patterson -
Cowichan Search and Rescue is working with another partner to raise money to build a new search and rescue building in North Cowichan.

Line painting on North Cowichan roads for next three to four weeks

Municipality of North Cowichan My Cowichan Valley Now Staff -
The Municipality of North Cowichan is repainting the lines on roadways. The work will be performed day and night for three to four weeks.

North Cowichan to begin repair work after erosion exposes watermains

Municipality of North Cowichan Mike Patterson -
North Cowichan will make emergency repairs after a large scour hole was discovered in June where two water mains cross the Cowichan River to supply drinking water to the south end of North Cowichan and Crofton.
- Advertisement -

cjsu Now playing play

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Local Connections

Community advertorials

Our News Team

Wylie Henderson

News Director

Wylie is news director for Vancouver Island, bringing more than a decade of broadcast experience to the role. A Vancouver native, he moved to the Island in 2025 with his wife and stepdaughter after a long run on the airwaves in the Kootenays. He is committed to delivering timely, reliable and community-focused news to listeners across the region. A lifelong Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions fan, Wylie is just as comfortable breaking down a game as he is breaking down a news story. Away from the newsroom, he can often be found on the golf course, cycling or lacing up his skates for a game of hockey. For Wylie, keeping listeners informed about what matters locally is more than a job, it’s a passion.

Mike Patterson

News Director

Mike is an experience broadcast news journalist with more than four decades of experience. As a reporter he has covered a wide range of stories, from city councils to Royal visits. Mike has also been a news presenter on radio in the Okanagan, Vancouver, and several communities on Vancouver Island. He enjoys skiing at Mt. Washington and Blackcomb, and photography.

Justin Baumgardner

Reporter

Justin is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan. He has worked in radio for over three years, with all of them in British Columbia. He was previously at 91.7 Coast FM in Nanaimo and also has shows on 95.7 Coast FM, and the weekend show on 89.7 Sun FM. When he is not on the air, he can be found travelling the island and enjoying everything that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.

Sage Daniels

Reporter

Sage is a news reporter based in Campbell River, B.C. He went to college for Radio Broadcasting in Toronto, where he worked in his college news room. When Sage isn't in his office, he's likely in the bush or playing his bass guitar. You can reach Sage at (250) 286-4997 or [email protected].

Tyler Hay

Reporter

Tyler has been back and forth between Vancouver Island and Alberta during his career in journalism. He first joined Vista Radio in Lethbridge, Alberta after working as an editor in Ladysmith and Parksville. Now he is back on the Island to settle and is based out of Nanaimo writing about local politics. When not writing, he is busy sailing, riding motorcycles and fixing things in his shop.

Nathan Maley

Reporter

Born and raised in Nanaimo, Nathan is passionate about sharing local stories with the communities where he grew up. When he’s not working, he can often be found on the court playing ball hockey, spending time with friends and family, or relaxing with a good movie.

Scott Penfold

Reporter

Scott is a veteran radio broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience behind the microphone. Scott has brought his passion for music, entertainment and storytelling to listeners in major Canadian markets, including Toronto, Hamilton and Ottawa. Known for his dynamic on-air presence and strong audience connections, he continues to deliver broadcasts marked by energy, insight and authenticity.

Emily Joveski

Provincial Reporter

Emily is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria, B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto.

Community

Quw’utsun awarded land and fishing rights at former village site

Community Mike Patterson -
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Quw’utsun Nation’s land and fishery claim in Richmond.

Traffic restrictions and safety measures in place for Nickelback at Laketown Amphitheatre

Recreation Scott Penfold -
Nickelback will take the stage at the Laketown Amphitheatre this Saturday, and concertgoers should be aware of several traffic and safety measures in effect.

Two Vancouver Island residents receive Order of BC award

Community Justin Baumgardner -
Fifteen people across B.C. have been presented with the Order of BC medal for their contributions to the province.

NIWRC’s beloved white raven passes away

Community My Cowichan Valley Now Staff -
The staff of North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre at Parksville are mourning the loss of Blizzard, the Centre's white raven.

Clements Centre expands to help meet demand for service 

Community Justin Baumgardner -
The Clements Centre is expanding to meet the increased demand for those living with developmental disabilities, and North Cowichan’s...

Hiker lifted to safety despite challenging weather conditions, Alberni Valley Rescue 

Community Justin Baumgardner -

Cowichan Valley art organizations get a slice of arts funding

Community Justin Baumgardner -
Ten community organizations have received over $200,000 in funding to help local artists, art organizations, and build events in...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Education

Police & Fire

Transit & Weather

Hope remains that pumps not necessary to maintain Cowichan River

With the arrival of September it's still uncertain whether pumps will be needed to ensure the water level in the Cowichan River will remain adequate for fish and other aquatic life.

Province urges parties to negotiate and end Cowichan Valley transit strike 

BC Ferries proposes stable fares and savings to clients thanks to low fuel prices 

Heat wave brings record high temperatures

Island Health says keep cool and check on vulnerable people during heat warning

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

- Advertisement -

© 2025