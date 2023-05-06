The B.C. government has launched a new international trade strategy that focuses on building relationships with Vietnam, Mexico and Taiwan.

Provincial officials said expanding to these markets will help businesses grow on the world stage, create jobs and add protect against supply chain issues.

“Helping B.C. businesses reach international markets creates more opportunities and well-paid jobs for British Columbians, and generates clean and inclusive economic growth here at home,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in a release.

“By expanding our trade relationships and promoting B.C.’s innovative, sustainable products and services to the world, we are continuing our work to support businesses and people in all regions of our province.”

A trade and investment representative office has been set up in Vietnam already.

Offices will be set up this year in Taiwan and Mexico as well.

Currently over half of B.C.’s exports go to the United States.

