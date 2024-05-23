The mayor of North Cowichan says the RCMP have launched an investigation into vandalism of the pride flag at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.

Mayor Rob Douglas says the pride flag represents inclusion and acceptance, and to desecrate these symbols is a reminder of why recognizing and supporting pride month are still very important.

Teresa Stebbing, President of the Cowichan Pride Society says hate crimes like this are a stark reminder that many queer and transgendered folks are still worried about their safety.

The flag is to be replaced by another pride flag in time for Pride Month from June 1 to June 30 for Pride Month.