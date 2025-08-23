Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live
type here...
(Supplied by Pixabay)
Municipality of North Cowichan
1 min.read

Investment in industry on Vancouver Island aims to support jobs and reduce emissions 

Justin Baumgardner
By Justin Baumgardner

The province is investing close to $7 million in the Domtar mill in Crofton to help create local jobs, strengthen local communities and grow B.C.’s clean industry.  

The money is a sum of $35 million investment in several industries in B.C. 

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix says it’s all part of the plan to help shift away from fossil fuels into a more sustainable source of energy.  

“We’re helping B.C. industries accelerate decarbonization and lead in the global shift to clean energy,” he says. “These consistent and focused investments protect good jobs today, while opening the door to new opportunities tomorrow.” 

Mayor of North Cowichan, Rob Douglas says these investments are going to be substantial to help the local economy, and very much align with the municipality’s climate action goals.  

“We’re looking to reduce our emissions by 80 per cent, and we are aware industry is a contributor to that,” says mayor Douglas. “We’ve identified a number of actions in our climate action plan to work with industry and help support them and find ways to become more energy efficient.” 

Other Vancouver Island investments include feasibility studies in Port Alberni and Nanaimo.  

According to the province, projects are funded through milestone-based agreements with performance metrics to ensure emissions reductions are achieved. 

Justin Baumgardner
Justin Baumgardner
Justin Baumgardner is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan. He has worked in radio for over three years, with all of them in British Columbia.He was previously at 91.7 Coast FM in Nanaimo and also has shows on 95.7 Coast FM, and the weekend show on 89.7 Sun FM.When he is not on the air, he can be found travelling the island and enjoying everything that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.

Continue Reading

cjsu Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BC Ferries proposes stable fares and savings to clients thanks to low fuel prices 

BC Ferries
BC Ferries has submitted a proposal to the Ferry Commissioner to reduce fuel prices and transfer savings to the consumer through lower fares.,

B.C. small businesses brace for end of U.S. duty-free exemption

Provincial
Small businesses in British Columbia are preparing for a financial hit from the U.S. elimination of de minimis exemptions on shipments.

B.C. small businesses brace for end of U.S. duty-free exemption

Provincial
Small businesses in British Columbia are preparing for a financial hit from the U.S. elimination of de minimis exemptions on shipments.

New policy to address affordable housing and homelessness in North Cowichan 

Municipal News
More housing is in the future for North Cowichan as the municipality approves a new policy to build close to 400 homes.

SD79 expecting status quo despite low enrollment numbers

Cowichan Valley School District 79
Lower student enrollment numbers will have little impact across the region and won't upset the quality of education or funding.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

- Advertisement -

© 2025