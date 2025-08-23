The province is investing close to $7 million in the Domtar mill in Crofton to help create local jobs, strengthen local communities and grow B.C.’s clean industry.

The money is a sum of $35 million investment in several industries in B.C.

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix says it’s all part of the plan to help shift away from fossil fuels into a more sustainable source of energy.

“We’re helping B.C. industries accelerate decarbonization and lead in the global shift to clean energy,” he says. “These consistent and focused investments protect good jobs today, while opening the door to new opportunities tomorrow.”

Mayor of North Cowichan, Rob Douglas says these investments are going to be substantial to help the local economy, and very much align with the municipality’s climate action goals.

“We’re looking to reduce our emissions by 80 per cent, and we are aware industry is a contributor to that,” says mayor Douglas. “We’ve identified a number of actions in our climate action plan to work with industry and help support them and find ways to become more energy efficient.”

Other Vancouver Island investments include feasibility studies in Port Alberni and Nanaimo.

According to the province, projects are funded through milestone-based agreements with performance metrics to ensure emissions reductions are achieved.