If you have any extra cat food to spare, the BCPCA in Duncan is asking for your help.

The Cowichan BCSPCA took to social media this week to highlight that they are desperately low on dry and wet cat food.

They say they will accept opened food in its original packaging if they can check ingredients and expiration dates.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the Cowichan branch from 12 to 4:30 pm Tuesday to Saturday.

They add that you can order food for delivery to the branch at 7550 Bell McKinnon Road.