The BC Government is seeking proposals to build homes on eight properties in BC that are zoned for housing, including 9800 Willow Street in Chemainus.

The new sites have been added to the BC Builds list to fast-track construction of rental homes for people with middle incomes.

These eight properties are in addition to four BC Builds locations in Duncan, Gibsons, and the Lower Mainland.

Premier David Eby says communities depend on middle-income earners such as teachers, nurses and construction workers and they require a decent place to live that’s within their budget.

The premier says by bringing public landowners and housing developers and operators together through BC Builds, underused public land can be transformed into thousands of lower-cost middle-income rental homes.

The BC Builds program, launched in February, is designed to provide affordable rental homes through low-interest financing and grant funding on government-community-and non-profit-owned underused land.

The government says once a developer and housing operator are identified, BC Builds can turn the sites from concept to construction in 12 to 18 months rather than the typical three to five years.

The process streamlines municipal development processes and the BC Builds team works with landowners, municipalities, and residential developers to remove any barriers.