Two teachers at the Cowichan Valley School District, Brad and Alanna Skene have been disciplined for inappropriate activity with former students.

The BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation says complaints were made against the husband and wife in April 2015.

The report says Brad Skene engaged in inappropriate conduct with a 19 year old former student in February 2010. After a sports event, they went to another coach’s home, where they spent time in a hot tub alone. They had both been drinking and decided to stay the night. They lay down in the same bed and Skene “spooned” and hugged her. When this happened, the former student left and walked home. Skene emailed her an apology the next day.

On two separate occasions Brad and his wife Alanna hosted social gatherings in December 2013 and June 2014 with former students at their home. Both times, underage former students were permitted to consume alcohol.

Brad Skene was reprimanded and must complete a course on reinforcing respectful professional boundaries, while his wife Alanna was also disciplined by the Commissioner for the events at their home.