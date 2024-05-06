At a recent meeting, the CVRD directed staff to explore creating what they call a “Respectful Spaces Bylaw.”

In a report to the CVRD Board, Community Centre Manager Rob Williams writes “staff have recognized the need to establish a bylaw to regulate the behaviour and actions of individuals present at all CVRD public spaces.”

The report adds that adopting this bylaw would be timely as the district faces “challenges” at recreation facilities, the Bings Creek Solid Waste Management Complex and their head offices on Ingrahm Street.

“Staff have considered addressing these challenges through an internal administrative or operational policy; however, at this stage staff believe a bylaw is the preferred option,” said Williams.

Currently Ladysmith and North Cowichan are the only jurisdictions within the CVRD that have similar policies or bylaws.

The report estimated that legal costs could be around $10,000 and that the bylaw could be brought to the board for consideration by the Fall of this year.