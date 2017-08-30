Average weekly earnings were up 1 point 8 per cent year over year in B.C.

According to Statistics Canada the average weekly earnings in the province are 945 dollars.

The increase is mostly attibuted to the wholesale trade, educational services and the manufacturing sectors.

Earnings in the province have been on a long-term upward trend.

Average weekly earnings in Quebec rose the most with an increase of 3 point 4 per cent to 893 dollars.

Average weekly earnings in Alberta rose 1 point 3 per cent to 1,132 dollars, in Saskatchewan earnings were up one point 2 per cent and in Ontario earnings were up year over year one point one per cent.