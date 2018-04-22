Two, municipally-sponsored affordable housing projects have moved a little closer to reality after North Cowichan Council endorsed revised concept plans.

The projects are proposed to be built at 3191 Sherman Road and 9800 Willow Street and the revised plans feature more green space, communal space, light, and better layouts.

The Sherman Road site will accommodate up to 44 townhouses and 51 apartment units.

The Willow Street site will include between 21-24 apartment units.

Council has been working on the projects for a couple of years with the proponent, the Community Land Trust Foundation of BC.

That organization is looking for grant funding from BC Housing while it prepares development permit applications for the Municipality.