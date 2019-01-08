The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign came up short in the Cowichan Valley.

Director, Dave Maandag said the goal was to raise 100,000 dollars and just under 85,000 was raised.

He said there were a couple of reasons for the shortfall.

“We had 770 shifts in total that needed to be filled, we managed to get 563 of them done. We had 26 shifts that got canceled with the storm and power outages that happened.”

Maandag said he’s hoping people will continue to support the work of the Salvation Army through purchases at the Thrift Store or donations.

He said, this Christmas, the Salvation Army had requests for 546 hampers and handed out 630 toys to less fortunate children.

The Salvation Army distributes food hampers year round and helps around a thousand low-income families complete their income tax as well.