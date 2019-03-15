The TSX is getting a boost to end out the week as gold starts to pull ahead once again. The Bay Street index is up 71 points to 16,159.

Across the border the Dow is slipping 50 points to 25,658.

The move comes as reports state a key Facebook employee is leaving. The social media giant is also facing controversy after the shooting in New Zealand was live streamed on its service. It’s also facing a criminal investigation over sharing user data.

The price of crude is slipping as US oil falls to 58.19 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 74.88 cents US.