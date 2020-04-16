Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,561 in British Columbia.

Ninety-two of the cases so far in this outbreak have been located in the Island Health region, and 670 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Province-wide, 955 of the people who tested positive have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Dr Henry says there were no new long-term care outbreaks to report in her daily briefing. The 21 affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities have a total of two-hundred-and-65 cases of COVID-19.

She says there have been three more deaths, bringing the total to 75.

More than 57-thousand tests for COVID-19 have been done in the province.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix ended their joint statement on Wednesday by saying: “Let’s continue to work together, to stay strong and flatten the curve.”