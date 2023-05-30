A Nanaimo woman is going viral today after winning the Coopers Hill Cheese Roll in Gloucester.

Delaney Irving and her friend were back-packing across Europe and happened to be in the UK when the race was taking place.

The famous race sees contestants chasing a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a near-vertical hill.

Irving says it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to take part in the event.

‘We decided about a day before that we were actually going to run in and I was kind of talking myself out of it. But I thought when am I ever going to be able to do this again?’ says Irving.

Irving crossed the line first despite being knocked unconscious on her way down the hill.

As the winner Irving gets to keep the whole wheel of cheese, which she says, she’ll be sharing with her friends when she gets home.