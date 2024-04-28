Somewhere on Vancouver Island, Service BC is testing out a prototype high-tech van to see how it would work in an emergency.

The van hit the road back in February. Now, it’s touring Vancouver Island, heading north from a media event in Victoria late last week.

The van is equipped with satellite and cellular phones, making it a mobile hotspot and an essential service during a forest fire or flood.

The van isn’t just for emergencies. It’s also intended to bring services to communities that don’t have Service BC offices, allowing them to renew drivers licences and photo ID, update health information, get a business licence, and more.

Look for it around the Island this summer.