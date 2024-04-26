Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley Vehicle involved in Duncan fatal hit and run found, RCMP
Cowichan Valley

Vehicle involved in Duncan fatal hit and run found, RCMP

By Justin Baumgardner
RCMP cruisers. File photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

North Cowichan RCMP say they have located the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young woman.  

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Apr. 18 a woman was struck dead by a vehicle at the intersection of Beverly Avenue and Green Road, which RCMP say closed the section of road for several hours. 

Police say the General Investigation Section of the RCMP located the vehicle and conducted an in-depth forensic investigation, which is currently still ongoing. 

Cpl. Brett Urano says although they’ve located the vehicle police are still looking for anyone who may still have information on the accident. 

“If you know anything, please come forward and speak with investigators or supply dash camera footage,” Urano says.  

If you have any info, contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 

