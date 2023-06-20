The Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees in Victoria will be getting a boost from the province over the next three years.

The province says funding will help expand access to free and affordable mental-health supports, through a total of $375,000. The centre will get $130,000 this year to enhance its child and youth mental health services project.

Tailored counselling supports will be part of the services. They add their services are offered in a client’s first language when possible and services are either free or based on a client’s income.

Director of services Adrienne Carter says the funding will address a growing need on Vancouver Island.

“The number of refugee and immigrant families that have settled on Vancouver Island is rapidly increasing. Most of these families do not speak English and are not able to access mental-health resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate,” said Carter.

“This grant will allow our centre to continue to provide holistic mental-health services to the entire family.”

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside adds many immigrants and refugees suffer from displacement and trauma and says the funding will help them get supports they need.

The province says more than 700 immigrants and refugees have gained access to trauma-informed mental-health counselling services at the centre.