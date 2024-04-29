A Ladysmith swimmer says he is thrilled to have the chance to attend the Olympic Trials in Toronto for swimming.

Colton Gonzales belongs to the Ladysmith Orcas Swim Club and won six medals at the BC provincial championship in the backstroke, fly and freestyle.

Gonzales says it is a privilege to carry on a legacy that started with his father.

“My dad used to swim when he was younger,” he says. “I wanted to see how far I could go, and I was able to swim before I could run.

“Swimming has always been a huge thing for me.”

The record for qualifying for the Olympic Trials, according to Gonzales, was 1.11 minutes, which he says was broken during his backstroke swim.

“I got the time by just under a second,” he says. “I got a 59.89 for my time.”

The trials are expected to last approximately a week, and Gonzales says for him it is all about being able to see what is involved in making the Olympic team, while not actually earning a spot.

“I am just going for the experience,” he says. “I want to try something new, so when I get older, and I go again I am ready.”

He adds all he is hoping to get is a scholarship for post-secondary and says he couldn’t do this without the support of everyone who has helped him get to this point.