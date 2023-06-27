The cost of food in Canada, B.C. and on the coast continues to rise, but there may be small things we can do to lessen the burden.

According to data released in May from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the average monthly price for a nutritious diet for a family of four on the Island was $1,366 last year, $100 more than the provincial average.

Despite inflation falling to 3.4 per cent last month, grocery prices have been up nine per cent on an annual basis.

While the numbers are not helping the cost of food, Comox Valley dietician Erin Roman says small changes can help lessen the burden over time.

She says looking at protein options may be a good starting point, even if it means removing some of animal-based proteins for plant-based ones such as beans, lentils or tofu a few times per week.

“You can look at even doing one night a week where you’re looking at a new plan-based recipe or 50/50,” said Roman. “So, say you’re making some tacos with ground meat, try to add in some beans or add in some lentils to stretch those more expensive items in our diet.”

Roman adds that if you are looking for some inspiration, there are new apps available that will help. The goal is to eat more simple meals that last longer in the fridge and also staying away from eating out as frequently to cut down on cost.

Other options can include choosing foods that have a bigger “bang for your buck.” She says some of those things include oats, whole grains and even yogurt.

With the current prices of food, Roman says while it used to be thought that healthy foods were more expensive, it is expensive to eat anything today. However, she adds that healthy eating does not need to be ideal and it can be more flexible.

She adds that community connections and creating a sense of belonging can also be important to ensuring health, and potentially being able to share food resources when needed.

“I think there is such a beautiful movement happening in terms of looking at eating seasonally when we can, supporting our local farmers when we can,” said Roman.

“Have some conversations around the table about what shifts you could make that would potentially benefit the whole family in a healthy way.”