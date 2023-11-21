30 kilometers per hour (km/h) will soon be the default speed limit for most roads in the city of Duncan. This following a successful council vote last night on the citywide speed reduction act.

City manager of Engineering Brian Murphy says that safety is top of mind in this project.

“We’ve had a number of discussions about the speed limit reduction project,” he says. “We’re seeing a number of municipalities take this step and I expect we’ll see more as we move forward. It’s a big step. It’s a big change. I certainly understand any hesitations but for vulnerable road user safety – such as pedestrians and cyclists – lower speed limits are safer overall and that is the intent of the project.”

There are four sections of road that will only be lowered to 40 km/h along with the Trans Canada Highway will remain at 50 km/h, because the City has no jurisdiction over highway speed limits.

Government Street at 40 km/h everywhere except between Boundary and Duncan Streets

Canada Ave at 40 km/h north of James Street

Coronation Street at 40 km/h between Ypres Street and Trunk Road

Trunk Road at 40 km/h between Duncan Street to Lakes Road

Murphy says the next steps involve ordering the new signage and choosing a date to roll out the new limits.