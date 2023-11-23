A Cowichan Valley Rugby player is heading down under to compete in an international tournament.

Isabella Anderton Teasdale of Cowichan RFC has been named to the BC Bears U-18 Elite Girls 7s travel squad, who’re going to the Global Youth Sevens.

This year’s tournament will be taking place in mid-December, just outside of Brisbane in Australia (Dec. 9-10) and in Auckland, New Zealand (Dec. 15-17). It’s the first time part of it has been held outside of Auckland.

It has run since 2016 and draws over 100 teams from across Canada, the U-S, Japan, and Oceania.

BC Rugby says the selection process for the team was very competitive and took into account key events throughout the BC Rugby season, like the Provincial Regional Championships, Western Canadian Championships and the Kamloops 7s.

The full roster was released with their club teams as follows: