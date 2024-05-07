The federal government has approved British Columbia’s request to expand the list of public places where it’s illegal to possess and use illicit drugs.

The NDP government asked Ottawa to recriminalize the use of illegal drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks after concern was expressed by nurses about fentanyl smoking in hospitals and the inability of police to act in public places like beaches.

Ya’ara Saks, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities and police need to have the tools to address public safety while maintaining a compassionate and public health approach to dealing with substance use.

Exemptions will continue to apply in private residences, healthcare clinics designated by the province, places where people are lawfully sheltering, and overdose prevention and drug checking sites.

In her statement, the minister says the government will continue working with the provinces, law enforcement, Indigenous communities, people with lived and living experience, and municipalities to adapt policies in response to substance abuse.