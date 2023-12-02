The Cowichan Valley Regional District says the Cowichan Community Centre on James Street in North Cowichan will be used as an emergency warming centre during extreme weather.

The CVRD has designated the Heritage Hall on the second floor of the community centre as the regional emergency warming centre to be used as needed until March 31, 2024.

Lookout Housing and Health Society will manage the centre, which will be activated when temperatures drop to 2 degrees Celsius or lower, coupled with adverse weather conditions such as high wind, rain, or snow.

The regional district says these conditions were experienced 24 times during the last winter season.

The warming centre will be open for 12 hours overnight, with operating hours to be determined.

The CVRD plans to cancel all other use of the Heritage Hall until the end of March.

The regional district plans to work with Emergency Management Cowichan and community partners to find a more suitable, dedicated shelter location.

The CVRD Board of Directors made the decision, related to Bill 31 of the Disaster and Emergency Management Act of BC, to support the unhoused population in the Cowichan region during extreme weather conditions.