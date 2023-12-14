An annual campaign to provide turkeys at Christmas for members of Cowichan Tribes is underway again this year.

The Turkey Trott is organized each year by Indigenous documentary and television producer Steve Sxwithul’twx of Victoria, who grew up in the Cowichan Valley.

His goal this year is to raise $4000 to ensure as few people as possible are left out.

Sxwithul’twx hopes to give away two truckloads of turkeys because “the worst part of the day is when there is only three or four turkeys left and there’s still people in line and it’s heart breaking, it’s the worst.”

He says this year’s higher food costs are making it hard for many people to put enough food on the table.

So far, just over $2,700 has been raised and Sxwithul’txw says he is surprised at the generosity of donors during a time of such high living costs.

He began organizing the Turkey Trott seven years ago as a way to give back to the community.

Donations can be made at [email protected] .