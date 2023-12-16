A Christmas Toy Drive was held Friday to benefit those families in need in the Cowichan Valley, this holiday season. It was the second annual event held by the Surepoint Group, who do electrical and solar contracting on Vancouver Island, and Heronwood Custom Cabinetry.

Surepoint Regional Manager Tom Nightingale says the drive helps set a good example for their younger staff members.

“There is strength in us together doing things like this, all networking together and collaborating,” says Nightingale. “Anyone can sit around and complain about some issues that we see here in the Cowichan Valley, but trying to get out and do something and help out any way that you can is important.”

The first toy drive was held last year and Nightingale was so impressed with the community response that he decided to hold it again.

After a huge donation from Heronwood, Nightingale offered an olive branch to owner Jason Fifield to help organize the event this year. Fifield jumped at the opportunity, and Nightingale is hoping other organizations might want to help grow the event next year.

“Absolutely anyone that’s interested. We’re trying to continue to grow this thing,” he says. “We’d be very grateful.”

The donations from the drive stay local, being distributed mostly through the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Cowichan Valley.

BBBS of the Cowichan Valley Executive Director Erin Generous says the donations are put to good use, given away to families in need of anything to put under the tree this season.

“There were lots of people who came in and said, ‘I lost my job,’ or ‘My circumstances have changed and I didn’t actually have anything to give my kid for Christmas.’ We hear that and it’s heartwrenching to know that,” she says.

Those in need this holiday season can go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley office on Station St. next week at the following times:

Monday, December 18: 12 pm – 4 pm

Tuesday, December 19-Friday, December 23: 9 am – 4 pm

“Anyone from the community who is in need of some extra toys to put under the tree for youth or children in the valley, come on by and see us,” says Generous.

Any toys raised from the drive that would be most suitable for kids under the age of six will be distributed to local daycares in the Cowichan Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is also accepting donations to: [email protected]