Public Transit in the Cowichan Valley has been shut down because of snowfall.

BC Transit saying, “Due to the current weather and road conditions, service in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System has been cancelled.”

“The routes 66 and 99 returning from Victoria this afternoon will experience service interruptions,” says Senior Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, Jamie Weiss. “Drop-off points will be limited to Frayne Park N’ Ride, Valley View Park N’ Ride, Koksilah & Highway 1, and Village Green Mall.”

As of 3 pm on January 18, a snowfall warning is still in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island from Campbell River down to Victoria.

Closer to the coast, Environment Canada expects around 10 centimetres of snow to fall, while further inland could see as much as 20.

Snow is expected to transition to freezing rain at some point tonight or tomorrow morning.