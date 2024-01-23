Duncan and North Cowichan councils get together Tuesday for a rare joint meeting.

On the agenda is a discussion on their management plan for the Trans Canada Highway corridor, and the decisions around what they hope to tackle over the next five years.

They’ll also receive a report that was issued in July 2022 about people temporarily living in RVs in the Cowichan Valley. The report has been completed and so they’ll discuss its findings and any ways to regulate this phenomenon amid the housing crisis.

The meeting will close with a Safer Community Plan update. It’ll discuss the progress of several community safety initiatives that are or were under the Safer Community Plan umbrella. The report covers things like the now-closed Corridor Safety Office, enhanced garbage and sharps collection, bike patrols, and the addition of Security Ambassadors.

The gavel drops at Duncan’s City Hall, Tuesday at 10 am.