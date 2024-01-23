Driving without valid insurance is on the rise according to a BC RCMP detachment.

In the first 20 days of the year, Coquitlam RCMP issued 24 violation tickets for driving without vehicle insurance.

“This is a dramatic increase compared to January 2023 which saw 11 violation tickets for the entire month,” the detachment says in a media release. “With only 18 days into January, this is a 46% increase.”