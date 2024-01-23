Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Driving without valid insurance is on the rise; says RCMP detachment

By Nicholas Arnold
RCMP cruisers. File photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

Driving without valid insurance is on the rise according to a BC RCMP detachment.

In the first 20 days of the year, Coquitlam RCMP issued 24 violation tickets for driving without vehicle insurance.

“This is a dramatic increase compared to January 2023 which saw 11 violation tickets for the entire month,” the detachment says in a media release. “With only 18 days into January, this is a 46% increase.”

Coquitlam RCMP’s Traffic Services Commander,  Staff Sergeant Mark McCutcheon says drivers blame it on the lack of stickers on their licence plates.

“When our officers stop vehicles for no insurance, drivers are often saying that they forgot or didn’t realize because they don’t have the decal reminder on their vehicle anymore,” says McCutcheon. “We strongly encourage drivers to ensure that their vehicles are properly insured before traveling.”

Police say that driving without insurance can result in a $598 fine in addition to the vehicle being towed and if you’re in a collision while uninsured, you could be sued or held liable for damages.

