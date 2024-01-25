ICBC has released a list of personalized licence plate slogans that were rejected last year.

The insurance corporation says they received 9,500 slogan requests in 2023, and denied 2,600. That’s a 73 per cent approval rating.

Slogans are rejected by ICBC if they don’t meet guidelines and criteria or if they’re deemed objectionable. They say they hope drivers review those criteria before they submit an application.

“ICBC’s dedicated team meticulously reviews every application to ensure each slogan is appropriate to display on a B.C. licence plate,” says ICBC’s Manager of Insurance Operations Support, Sandy-Anne Dodig. “A personalized licence plate can be a creative way to express yourself, and we encourage drivers to review the criteria and guidelines on icbc.com prior to applying.”

Personalized plates have a $100 application fee and an annual $40 fee to maintain the rights to the slogan. Application fees are returned if your slogan is rejected.

List of rejected plates from ICBC: