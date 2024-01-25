Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Secondary School closure supported by public survey

By Nicholas Arnold
Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

School District 79 (SD79) has released the responses from their public consultation around what to do with the old Cowichan Secondary School.

Of the just over 200 people who answered an online survey, 69 per cent were in favour of closing the school for educational programming, and 66 per cent think the building should be disposed of if it is closed.

Some public suggestions were compiled on what to do with the building if they opt to re-purpose it including renting it for conferences, use as an extreme weather shelter for the unhoused, and redeveloping the property entirely for mixed uses.

SD79 says, “No decision has yet been made on the future of Cowichan Secondary School by the Board of Education.”

