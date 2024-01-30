One man was injured in a shooting in Lake Cowichan on Sunday night.

RCMP arrested a 52 year old suspect without incident, while the 23 year old victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The victim is expected to survive.

Corporal Alex Berube says in a media release, “Investigators are now working diligently in order to piece together the circumstances prior that led up to the shooting, including the relation between the suspect and the victim.”

Berube says, “While the investigation remains in its infancy, there is no further perceived risk to the public as the lone suspect remains in custody.”

The shooting happened in a home on South Shore Road. Anyone with information or camera footage that might help the investigation is asked to give Lake Cowichan RCMP a call at 250-749-6668.