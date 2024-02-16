A rally was held on February 16th outside of the Good Neighbours Thrift store in Duncan to protest crime and street disorder.

The protest was supposed to happen outside the courthouse, but protest organizer Travis Rankin says they changed the location after last weekend’s fire.

“The building now that’s standing the way it is, is kind of a billboard poster child for the for the problem that we’re facing,” says Rankin.

He adds today’s protest aimed to get the provincial government’s attention.

“We are demanding a complete retraction of the decriminalization of illicit drugs and the free drug safe supply.”

Rankin says the province also needs to step up and create treatment facilities to help people struggling with mental health and addiction.

“Enough is enough,” Rankin said in a speech to the group gathered outside of the Good Neighbors Thrift Store, “Premier Eby, stop it now, stop literally feeding these fires.”

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP has yet to release a report on what caused the fire at Good Neighbours.