If you’re a frequent visitor to Old Mount Baldy the CVRD wants your help to create a 15-year management plan for the park.

The survey will take around 10 minutes to complete and the questions ask how satisfied you are with the current park and what other outdoor recreational uses should be included.

There will also be a public open house at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre on April 6th where the CVRD staff will be on hand to answer questions and take community feedback.

“Old Baldy Mountain Park is a cherished natural space, and it’s essential that the community is involved with developing a plan that reflects the needs and desires of residents and visitors while supporting environmental preservation,” said Area B Director Sierra Acton.

You can find a survey link on our website; it’s open until April 9th.