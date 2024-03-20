The Juno Awards kick off this Sunday in Halifax and a local performer has an album in the running.

Brandon Isaak is a blues musician based in the Cowichan Valley and his latest album has been nominated for a Juno.

It’s Called One Step Closer and Isaak says a family member inspired it.

“This song is inspired by my Aunt Lila, who lived out in Agassi. She turned 90. She was getting a little old, she got sick, went into Hospice, and I had this song for her. And it’s really about meeting your loved ones on the other side. Every day, We’re one step closer to meeting people we love on the other side.”

Isaak recently relocated to Cowichan Valley a year and a half ago.

“I love playing local.,” said Isaak. “This is our town now.”

This is Isaak’s first Juno nomination as a solo act and you can catch him and his trio, performing at the Duncan Showroom on March 29.