According to the province, over $8.4 million will boost Island and Sunshine Coast school districts so they can make upgrades to buildings and transport.

This comes after it announced $291.9 million for school maintenance in budget 2024. They say the investment will help make schools more energy efficient, climate resilient and better able to support their school communities.

As a part of the funding, school food programs will get $5 million annually to help food programs.

Districts will also get nearly $23.8 million to get new busses, and $26.9 million from the Ministry of Education will be for electrical upgrades across 51 districts. To help upgrades last longer, the province says they are also adding $5.4 million to the School Enhancement Program.

On Vancouver Island, the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District is getting over $2.12 million. This will be used for interior upgrades at Rutherford Elementary and John Barsby Community School, HVAC upgrades at Randerson Ridge Elementary and kitchen equipment upgrades at Woodlands Secondary.

The Campbell River School District will get over $1.9 million for roofing upgrades at Sayward Elem-Jr Secondary, Carihi Secondary, Cedar Elementary, Cortes Island School and nine others, and HVAC upgrades at Sandowne Elementary.

Cowichan Valley’s school district is getting nearly $1.8 million for HVAC upgrades at Quamichan School and Tansor Elementary, food equipment upgrades at nine schools including Crofton Elementary and Community School and Drinkwater Elementary, and three new busses.

The Vancouver Island North School District is getting $1.38 million for roofing upgrades at North Island Secondary and HVAC upgrades at Sea View Elem-Jr Secondary.

SD 71 in the Comox Valley is getting $1.24 million for exterior wall upgrades at Tsolum Elementary, energy upgrades at Denman Island Community School, and kitchen equipment upgrades at 11 schools including all three high schools.

On the Sunshine Coast, SD 47 in Powell River is getting over $2.1 million for HVAC upgrades at Henderson Elementary, energy upgrades at Henderson, James Thomson and Texada elementaries and Kelly Creek Community School and one new bus.

The Sunshine Coast School District is getting $850,000 for interior upgrades at Cedar Grove Elementary and at Chatelech, Elphinstone and Pender Harbour Elem-Secondary. Roofing upgrades will also be done at Langdale Elementary, electrical upgrades at Chetelech Secondary and seven new busses will be bought.

BC School Trustees Association president Carolyn Broady adds the upgrades will benefit students across B.C. and contribute to efforts to address climate change.