RCMP say they are receiving several calls about a new scam involving speeding infractions.

Police say the scam is making its way through the province and has already hit Nanaimo, the Okanagan, Kelowna, and Shuswap areas.

They add the text seems to be similar across all areas stating the receiver was caught speeding in a school zone and asking victims for their credit card information to settle the infraction out of court.

Nanaimo RCMP reserve constable Gary O’Brien says don’t pay it, just delete it.

“It’s just another scam to get a hold of your money via your credit card,” he says. “Just delete it but afterwards make sure you share the texts with family and friends, so they don’t fall for it.”