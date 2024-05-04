Damaging the environment in BC Parks will now result in big fines for violators.

The provincial government has announced changes to the Parks and Ecological Reserve Acts, which will bring penalties as high as $500,000 for people committing crimes in parks, protected areas, and ecological reserves across B.C.

BC Parks says new financial penalties can address a range of violations including cutting down trees, feeding wildlife, dumping waste, and operating a guiding business without a permit.

The penalties aim to give more enforcement options to park staff, with hopes of stopping these crimes from happening. They will range depending on how severe the violation is, with the lowest penalty being for feeding wildlife at $25,000.

The changes were implemented on Friday.