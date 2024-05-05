As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, BC is testing its emergency broadcast system.

The emergency alert test will go to all cellphones, TV and radio stations to make sure the BC Emergency Alert system is ready when an emergency happens and to find any adjustments.

The test comes in both the spring and fall every year, with the system having been in effect since 2018.

The province says in 2022, they expanded the system to include floods, wildfires, and extreme heat emergencies, where during last year’s wildfire season 24 alerts were issued.

While you’ll get the alert on your phone, it will also interrupt TV and radio broadcasts.

The test is happening on Wednesday May 8, at 10:55 a.m.