A third person has succumbed to injuries following a train derailment yesterday (Thurs) morning in the community of Woss, which is located between Port McNeill and Campbell River.

Two men remain in hospital.

The train was in a yard for reloading when it rolled down the tracks and collided with a work crew that was doing track maintenance.

The collision caused a whole load of logs on the Western Forest Products train to come down, pinning several individuals under the logs at the scene.

The incident happened around 9 o’clock yesterday morning.

R-C-M-P, the Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are investigating.