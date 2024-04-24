BC Ferries announced it is adding outdoor pet areas to two major vessels after a successful rollout in 2023.

The new pet areas will be available on the Queen of Surrey and the Queen of Coquitlam servicing Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

“Our customers have told us that their pets need a better way to travel and we’ve taken steps to make that a reality. This is great news for customers preparing to travel with pets in the busy spring and summer seasons,” said Melaine Lucia Vice President of Customer Experience.

She adds that over 92 percent of surveyed customers said they were in favour of expanding the outdoor pet areas.

If you plan on using the new pet areas, you’ll need to keep your dog on a leash and cats must stay inside carriers.

BC Ferries is also considering adding outdoor pet areas to sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.