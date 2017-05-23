The Living Wage for Families Campaign has co-produced an updated report for ten B.C. communities about the need for a living wage.

New, in this report, two parents in a Nanaimo family need to be making 17 dollars and 55 cents each an hour in a full time job just to meet the basic necessities.

That number is 16-44 in Parksville/Qualicum and 15-96 in the Comox Valley.

Deanna Ogle, spokesperson for the Campaign says those numbers would be much higher if it hadn’t been for the federal child benefits…..

Ogle says the province could help reduce the living wage in a couple of ways….

The last time the Living Wage was calculated in the Cowichan Valley, in 2016, each of two parents needed to be making 18 dollars and 81 cents an hour.