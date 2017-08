The City of Duncan is looking for volunteers to help with the Canada 150 Totem Pole project.

Ana Francisco is the Project Manager and says there are a variety of opportunities to get involved….

The carving is taking place in Charles Hoey Park.

Ultimately the pole will be erected in Station Street Park and will represent the past, present and future for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

To learn more about how you can participate you can email Francisco at ana@duncan.ca.