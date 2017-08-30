North Cowichan Duncan RCMP asking the public to help identify the male driver of a red truck that may have been invoved in a hit and run near Chemainus.
Police say on August 17th just after 9pm, a blue car was stopped on the Trans Canada Highway in the northbound left-turn lane at Mt Sicker Road, when it was struck from behind by a red truck.
The driver of the truck got out his vehicle, walked up to the car and asked the occupants if they were okay. After they said no, the truck driver walked back to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a 40-45 year old, heavyset white man, with scruffy hair. The red truck may either be a newer GMC or Chevrolet extended cab.
The occupants of the blue car – a man, his wife and their infant baby – were taken to the Cowichan District Hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for minor injuries.
Constable Mark Platt with North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says there is someone out there that can help identify this driver. He says “You may have noticed a neighbour, friend or family member who has suddenly been parking their truck differently; they may have damage or blue paint transfer on the front of their truck.”
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.