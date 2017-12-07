The Trudeau Government has been talking about legalizing cannabis for the last two years and the N.D.P. wants the government to stop talking and start doing.
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford M.P., Alistair MacGregor recently asked the federal government to make cannabis use legal and help ease the backlog in the justice system.
MacGregor says the government should just legalize it, instead of administering criminal records to Canadians, for something that will be legal in less than a year.
MacGregor adds that legalizing cannabis would help ease an already over-extended, limited amount of resources.