After seven days of being closed, London Drugs is starting to re-open stores gradually.

In a release, the pharmacy and retail chain announced it’s re-opening services in stores across Western Canada, including Vancouver Island, following the cybersecurity incident last Sunday.

They are still working with cybersecurity experts to safely bring their systems back online. Meanwhile, while that work continues, some stores have been re-opened to meet the needs of customers.

President and COO Clint Mahlam says they are pleased to re-open stores.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our customers and suppliers as we work to bring all services and systems at our stores back to full operation following this cybersecurity incident,” said Mahlam.

The chain says currently there is no evidence of any customer databases being compromised. If they find that personal information was impacted, they will reach out to those affected.

The re-opened services include pharmacists on-site to help with emergency prescriptions and urgent care, Canada Post locations, and the call centre for insurance services.