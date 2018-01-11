The community of Ladysmith will be showcasing it’s new Waterfront Area Plan to residents in about two weeks time.

Mayor Aaron Stone says it’s the culmination of all the work done on the plan since the work started in 2016 but it’s not finished yet.

He says there will be some costing of a harbour contamination clean up that has to take place and some engineering work before anything moves ahead…..

People will be able to see a birds’ eye view of the plan at a drop in open house from 5:45 to 6:45 on Monday, January 22nd at Aggie Hall.

That open house will be followed by a presentation from 7 to 8.